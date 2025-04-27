Letter: No more ‘great ideas’ for stadium district

Why are those responsible for making decisions on gambling and building the new stadium constantly considering ideas that are not necessary? Casinos would be tacky, and they are unnecessary. Online sports gambling has been going on here for years, and legalizing that would come with minimal gains.

What we could benefit from financially is a lottery, along with scratch cards. The income generated would greatly benefit the state if utilized properly. The proposed stadium entertainment center would eventually become an underutilized trend, such as Aloha Tower and Restaurant Row.

Why not keep the stadium area exactly as it is? Repave and re-stripe the entire parking lot. Trees can remain, providing the much-needed shade for tailgaters. Redo all stadium infrastructure, such as plumbing and electric. Construct the planned smaller stadium in the exact location that exists today. Makes too much sense to consider?

Randall J. DeGuzman

Makaha

