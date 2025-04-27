Government gridlock on evacuation plan frustrates Leeward residents
Eastbound traffic is seen on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli. Fears that the Leeward Coast could become the next Lahaina wildfire disaster with no alternative exit routes have intensified after the Legislature killed a bill to create a second way out of Waianae.
Angela Lacey’s special-needs son Deon required countless trips eastbound for medical care. He died in 2015.
Hawaiian Electric’s equipment to repair downed utility poles along Farrington Highway snarled traffic in 2007.