Hawaii Career Expo to feature over 100 government, private employers

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:10 a.m.

Business

STAR-ADVERTISER Dylan Humphreys, left, filled out an application for RevoluSun while conferring with his aunt Jere Humphreys during the 2023 Hawaii Career Expo at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 The Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will feature over 100 booths with the state’s top employers. STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 With the recent downsizing in the U.S. government, this week’s Career Expo will also give former federal workers an opportunity to learn about dozens of Honolulu and state of Hawaii agencies that are in the market for skilled employees.
The Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will feature over 100 booths with the state’s top employers.

With the recent downsizing in the U.S. government, this week’s Career Expo will also give former federal workers an opportunity to learn about dozens of Honolulu and state of Hawaii agencies that are in the market for skilled employees.

The Hawaii Career Expo scheduled for Wednesday at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will feature many of the state’s top employers, including city and state government agencies looking to fill positions with displaced federal workers.

A free event, sponsored by the Honolulu Star- Advertiser, and presented by Star Events, the job fair is open to all job-seekers and allows talented candidates to meet hiring managers from a variety of companies, the military and government departments at more than 100 booths, organizers said.

With the recent downsizing in the U.S. government, this week’s Career Expo will also give former federal workers an opportunity to learn about dozens of Honolulu and state of Hawaii agencies that are in the market for skilled employees.

“The City & County of Honolulu are actively recruiting displaced federal employees and professionals from non-governmental organizations impacted by federal funding cuts. To streamline hiring, the City’s Department of Human Resources is implementing expedited recruitment measures,” Star Events Director Denise Ching said.

“In a similar initiative, the state is also prioritizing the recruitment of highly skilled professionals in several areas. These job categories include program specialists, information technology, finance, budget management, engineering, infrastructure development, human resources, accounting, social services and more. Hawaii government has approximately 4,000 vacancies, which accounts for about 24% of state positions,” she said.

The Career Expo is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Attendees may present a printed copy of their resume at the front door for free admission. Preregistration is recommended at hawaiicareerexpo.com.

Hawaii Career Expo

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave.

>> Who: Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser

>> Info: Go to HawaiiCareerExpo.com to preregister and to see the Career Expo guidebook, or call 808-529-4796 for more information.

