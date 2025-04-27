Hawaii lawmakers to vote on over 200 bills this week
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sen. Brandon Elefante, right, speaks with Sen. Chris Lee during a joint session at the state Capitol on Friday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 1
A bill aimed at funding fireworks enforcement would lead to an explosives and firearms laboratory on Oahu. Gov. Josh Green, right, talks with police investigators at the scene of a fireworks explosion in Aliamanu.
STAR-ADVERTISER / SEPT. 24
A bill would target excessive speeding for drivers who are cited three times or more within five years. Cars are seen on the H-1 freeway.