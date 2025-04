Former UH quarterback Brayden Schager will compete in the Baltimore Ravens’ minicamp next week.

Three former University of Hawaii football players will continue their pro aspirations despite not being selected in the seven-round NFL Draft held in Green Bay, Wis., the past three days.

Quarterback Brayden Schager, offensive lineman Luke Felix-Fualalo and cornerback Cam Stone have been invited to NFL minicamps.

Schager, who threw for 2,591 yards and ran for another 259, will compete in the Baltimore Ravens’ minicamp next week. Schager, who grew up in the Dallas area, participated in the Tropical Bowl, the SMU and UH pro days, and the Dallas Cowboys’ combine ahead of the draft.

Felix-Fualalo and Stone have been invited to the Seattle Seahawks’ minicamp this week.

Felix-Fualalo, who began his career at Utah, was limited to eight games — four starts — because of injuries last season. But Pro Football Focus ranked Felix-Fualalo 27th out of 601 offensive tackles with a pass-blocking grade of 85.2.

Stone was the Rainbow Warriors’ shut-down corner the past two seasons after transferring from Wyoming. He won the 2024 Alec Waterhouse Award as the team’s most valuable player. He missed only two tackles in 623 plays. Stone also was the only Warrior selected to the 2024 All-Mountain West first team. He ran 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash and bench-pressed 225 pounds 19 times at UH’s pro day in Davis, Calif. Stone, who participated in the Houston Texans’ pro day for prospects, projects as a nickelback.