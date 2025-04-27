Hawaii water polo team makes Big West final

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Bernadette Doyle tied a career high with five goals and set a career high with eight steals as the No. 1-seeded Hawaii women’s water polo team beat No. 4 seed UC San Diego 11-9 in the semifinals of the Big West Championship on Saturday in Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (20-4) will face No. 2 Long Beach State for the title today at 9 a.m. in a rematch of last season’s title game. The contest will be televised on ESPN+.

Hawaii is seeking the first back-to-back conference tournament titles in program history. The winner will receive an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, which starts May 7 in Indianapolis.

Jordan Wedderburn added three goals and Daisy Logtens made 11 saves for the Rainbow Wahine.

Caroline Christl finished with six goals for the Tritons (17-13). She scored with 2:10 remaining to get UC San Diego within 10-9, but Wedderburn scored on a penalty shot at 1:23 and Logtens made a pair of saves in the final minute to preserve the victory.

Long Beach State beat No. 3 UC Irvine 12-11 on Saturday

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

UH softball team splits with Cal Poly

The Hawaii softball team split a doubleheader with Cal Poly on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

In the second game, Macy Brandl pitched a four-hitter and Izabella Martinez batted 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in Hawaii’s 5-0 victory.

Brandl walked none and struck out one. The Rainbow Wahine scored four runs in the second and one in the third, with all the runs coming in with two outs.

In the first game, Kate Judy scattered nine hits in a complete-game performance as Cal Poly triumphed 6-2.

Milan Ah Yat batted 3-for-4 for the Rainbow Wahine (28-18, 14-10 Big West).

The Mustangs went to 10-34 and 5-19.