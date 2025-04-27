Farrington follows Hayase-Fong to OIA Division II championship

Kyle Hayase-Fong hadn’t hit one out since he was in third grade.

The Farrington pitcher, one of 11 seniors, never gave up. Every day, taking cuts.

“He can belt it out at practice,” first-year head coach Dylan Takara said.

Hayase-Fong’s timing was clutch. The right-hander hurled four innings and cranked a three-run homer in the fourth as Farrington surprised Kapolei 8-5 to capture the OIA Division II baseball championship on Saturday afternoon at Hans L’Orange Field.

“The energy was up today compared to before. That was my first ever (high school) home run. I hit one in (Little League) minors at Aiea Annex,” Hayase-Fong said. “(Kajih Rego) threw me a fastball inside. I was sitting. I’m at a loss for words.”

Farrington entered the playoffs as the fourth seed, while Kapolei was second. Farrington beat fifth-seeded Kalaheo 4-1 in the quarterfinal round, then surprised top seed Waianae 2-1 at the Seariders’ field.

When the teams met during the regular season on March 12, Kapolei won 4-1 at Joey DeSa Field.

Kapolei had a first-round bye, then blanked third-seeded Radford 2-0 in the semifinals.

Hayase-Fong got the win on the mound, using every bit of grit. He permitted five runs on nine hits, striking out two Hurricanes and walking two. Shortstop Thomas Nakashima took over in the fifth inning and went the final three frames for the save. Nakashima allowed two hits, struck out two and walked one.

“It’s about our team effort. No one person stood out. We did this together,” Nakashima said. “I stayed loose, kept my arm moving. My fastball, I couldn’t get it down.”

His curveball had a nasty bend, a key reason he did not allow a run.

Farrington was opportunistic, taking advantage of 13 bases on balls issued by Kapolei.

The Governors won their first OIA Division II title since 2018. Former coach Eric Tokunaga stepped down before the season and Takara, a former assistant coach, took over.

“I feel so proud of our team. We definitely had our ups and downs this season. At the end, it shows that we can hang with the rest of the teams. We followed through with our game plan and played very well,” said Takara, a former Maryknoll baseball player. “Halfway through the season, they really turned it on. Just their demeanor and approach to the game. Every practice, they practiced 110% and it shows. Academically, halfway through the season, they did well and everything fell into line.”

Tokunaga remains a key part of the program.

“I am an occupational therapist. It’s been rough, but thankfully Toks has been able to help me out, especially between the communication with the school to the team,” Takara said. “He definitely helps out. He’s a wealth of knowledge.”

Farrington (11-4-1 overall) and Kapolei (14-3 overall) had already qualified for the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State Championships, which will be May 7-10 at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Governors took advantage of Kapolei pitcher Halona Felix’s struggle with control in the top of the second inning. Felix issued three walks to set up a four-run inning for Farrington. Nakashima’s bases-loaded walk forced Hayase-Fong in from third base for the game’s first run. Paul Hioki Jr. followed with a bases-clearing double to left-center, giving the Govs a 4-0 lead.

Farrington returned the generosity with an error in the top of the second to help the Hurricanes. Jeizen Twining led off with a walk, and Brock Pamatigan’s grounder to short was thrown away by Nakashima. With runners at third and second, Ekolu Kamaile delivered an RBI single to right.

Felix stepped into the batter’s box and laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, scoring Pamatigan from third base. That cut the lead to 4-2.

Farrington loaded the bases in the top of the third but failed to score. Felix walked Everest Rodriguez and Shayden Kane, and after Rego replaced Felix, he hit Brennan Daquiaog to load the bases. Rego then retired Zion Vea on a ground ball forceout at home for the third out.

Hayase-Fong then helped his own cause in the top of the fourth. After Nakashima walked and Everest Rodriguez was hit by pitch, Hayase-Fong launched a two-out, three-run home run to left. The Governors led 7-2.

Kapolei closed the gap in the bottom of the fourth, but left three runners on base. After singles by Pamatigan and Felix, and a walk by AJ Withy-Allen, the sacks were filled with one out. Leland Ramos’ single scored Pamatigan.

Courtesy runner Kanai Manners scored when Nakashima bobbled Keaka Alana’s grounder. With the score 7-4, Hayase-Fong struck out Skyden Tanabe and retired Peyton Hilacion on a grounder to end the threat.

Kapolei inched closer with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Twining tripled to left and scored on a single to left by Pamatigan, cutting the lead to 7-5. Nakashima replaced Hayase-Fong, who went four innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Nakashima retired the first two batters he faced, but Withy-Allen reached base on an infield single. After he stole second base, Kapolei had two runners in scoring position, but Nakashima struck out Ramos on a curveball to end the threat.

Kapolei got a two-out triple from Hilacion in the bottom of the sixth, but Nakashima retired Twining on a grounder to shortstop, where Rodriguez had replaced Nakashima an inning earlier.

Farrington added an insurance run in the top of the seventh without a hit.

With two outs, Keaka Alana walked Kane and Daquiaog, then plunked pinch hitter Donivan Bergantinos on an 0-2 pitch. Nakashima then walked to force in Kane from third base for an 8-5 lead.

—

OIA

Division II Tournament

Final

At Hans L’Orange Park

Farrington 8, Kapolei 5

W—Kyle Hayase-Fong. S—Thomas

Nakashima. Leading hitters—Farr: Nakashima 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Paul Hioki Jr. 2b, 3 RBIs; Hayase-Fong HR, 3 RBIs. Kap: Brock Pamatigan 2-4, 2 runs; Jeizen Twining 2b; Peyton Hilacion 2b.

Third Place

At Waianae

Waianae 14, Radford 2, 5 inn.