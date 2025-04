Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kaiya Miller’s bases-loaded single scored Palehua Silva from third base for the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as No. 4 Maryknoll defeated No. 10 Kamehameha 4-3 at Sand Island on Saturday to capture the ILH round-two double-elimination softball tournament and an automatic state-tournament berth.

Maryknoll (15-7 overall), the regular-season runner-up, will play at Punahou on Thursday for the league championship. Punahou was the regular-season (round one) winner.

Kamehameha is still alive in the chase for a state-tournament berth. The Warriors will have a play-in game with the MIL’s third-place team on Friday at 1 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Field, located on the campus of Maui High.

On paper, the BIIF has the same number of Division I softball teams, but lost out in the HHSAA’s tiebreaker process — the leagues rotate in the event of a three-way tie.

Kamehameha (15-13 overall) had one loss in the ILH tournament and needed to beat Maryknoll twice to secure an automatic state berth. After losing to Maryknoll 11-9 on day one (April 19) of the ILH tournament, the Warriors had to battle back with wins over Mid-Pacific, Punahou and ‘Iolani in a four-day span to seal a spot in the play-in game.

Friday’s in-and-out trip to the Valley Isle is strictly business, Kamehameha coach Mark Lyman said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Because, technically, we are not in the state tournament yet.”

The DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships are on May 6-9 at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium and McKinley’s Tiger Softball Stadium.

—

ILH

Saturday

Varsity I Double-Elimination Tournament

Final

At Sand Island Park field

Maryknoll 4, Kamehameha 3, 8 inn.

W—Kasi Cruz (five-hitter, nine strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Mary: Reyni Hiraoka 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Karly Sapolu 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kaiya Miller 2-3. KS: Bobbi Cambra 3-4; Maika Kiakona 2b.

Varsity II

At Sand Island Park field

Pac-Five 18, Punahou I-AA 3, 5 inn.

W—Titi Tuifua. Note: Tuifua (three innings) and Samantha Kela combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Leading hitters—P5: Quinn Linke HR, 2 RBIs; Sophia Chiavetta 2 runs; Mauiola Zuttermeister 3-4, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kaimana Siu 2-2, 2b, 3 runs; Kate Iida 2-2, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Nanea Dupont 2 RBIs; Emi Yamane 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Brooklyn Opetaia 2b; Kela 3b. Pun: Grace Washington 2b; Kyla Morimoto 2b.