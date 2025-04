Scoreboard – April 27, 2025

CALENDAR

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, final, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Park Field No. 1.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I: Tournament. Third Place, Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. Final, Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 5 p.m. Games at Punahou.

TENNIS

BIG WEST WOMEN

Championship

At San Diego

Saturday

Semifinals

No. 2 seed Cal Poly 4, No. 3 seed Hawaii 2

Singles

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Kennedy Buntrock (CP) 7-5, 6-1

Nikola Homolkova (UH) vs. Peyton Dunkle (CP) 7-5, 4-2, unfinished

Romane Mosse (CP) def. Peppi Ramstedt (UH) 6-3, 6-4

Emma Forgac (UH) def. Alexandra Ozerets (CP) 6-2, 6-2

Jessica MacCallum (CP) def. Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) 6-1, 6-3

Natalie Lynch (CP) def. Sheena Masuda (UH) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Buntrock/Mosse (CP) def. Sheena/ Ramstedt (UH) 6-2

Homolkova/Vilcek (UH) vs. Dunkle/Amy Leather (CP) 5-3, unfinished

Lynch/MacCallum (CP) def. Hannah Galindo/Nepmuceno (UH) 6-2

Note: Hawaii ended the season with a 10-8 record

WATER POLO

ILH

Girls

Varsity I Tournament

Semifinals

At Punahou

Saturday

Punahou 13, ‘Iolani 5.

Goal scorers— Pun: Synnove Robinson 7, Kaia Chaney 2, Zoe Pang, Ava Aguilera, Hope McCarren, Kailoa Kerber. Iol: Kaya Pestana 2, Jaqueline Furuta, Capri Matthyssen, Alexi Sueoka.

Kamehameha 13, Mid-Pacific 2.

Goal scorers—KS: Ava Carlson 5, Laikuakamahina Wong 4, Kailua Tanner, Kalea Pascual, Elsie Jubilee Kamanu, Kaya Pascual. MPI: Lexi Roberts 2.

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

Saturday

At Sand Island Park field

Hawaii Pacific 2, Hawaii Hilo 1

W—Taylor Thompson (complete game, nine strikeouts).

Leading hitters—HPU: Alexis Oshiro 2-3, 2b; Tiari Hernandez 2-3, 2b; Jewel Larson 2-3, 2b; Marissa Marshall 3b. Hilo: Jayda Favela 2-4; Lexie Tilton 2-4, 2b, 3b.

FLAG FOOTBALL

HAWAII DENTAL SERVICE/HHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday

First Round

At Mililani G1: Punahou vs. No. 5 Waimea, 3:30 p.m.

G2: Hilo vs. No. 4 Kamehameha-Maui, 4:45 p.m.

G3: Leilehua vs. Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m.

G4: Kahuku vs. No. 1 Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

At Pearl City

G5: Campbell vs. Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

G6: Waianae vs. Mililani, 4:45 p.m.

G7: Nanakuli vs. No. 3 Konawaena, 6 p.m.

G8: Waiakea vs. No. 2 Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation Quarterfinals

At Mililani

G9: Punahou/Waimea loser vs. Hilo/ Kamehameha-Maui loser, 3:30 p.m.

G10: Leilehua/Hawaii Prep loser vs. Kahuku/Moanalua loser, 4:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals

G13: Punahou/Waimea winner vs. Hilo/Kamehameha-Maui winner, 6 p.m.

G14: Leilehua/Hawaii Prep winner vs. Kahuku/Moanalua winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Pearl City

Consolation Quarterfinals

G11: Waianae/Mililani loser vs. Nanakuli/ Konawaena loser, 3:30 p.m.

G12: Campbell/Baldwin loser vs. Waiakea/Kamehameha, 4:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals

G15: Waianae/Mililani winner vs. Nanakuli/ Konawaena winner, 6 p.m.

G16: Campbell/Baldwin loser vs. Waiakea/Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

At Pearl City

Consolation Semifinals

G17: G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 4:30 p.m.

G18: G11 winner vs. G12 winner, 6 p.m.

At Mililani

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G19: G13 loser vs. G14 loser, 4:30 p.m.

G20: G15 loser vs. G16 loser, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

G21: G15 winner vs. G16 winner, 6 p.m.

G22: G13 winner vs. G14 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Mililani

Consolation, G23: G17 winner vs. G18 winner, 3 p.m.

Fifth Place, G24: G19 winner vs. G20 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Third Place, G25: G21 loser vs. G22 loser, 6 p.m.

Championship, G26: G21 winner vs. G22 winner, 7:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Saturday

At La Mirada, Calif.

Biola 10, Hawaii Hilo 3

W—Andrew Zittel. Leading hitter—Hilo: Kalei Alana 2b. Hawaii Hilo 6, Biola 3, 7 inn. W—Xavier Pressley. S—Braden Lowe. Leading hitters—Hilo: Noah Lane 2 runs; Cody Min 2b; Tui Ickes 2b, 2 RBIs; Reece Kadota 2-4, 2b; Arthur Soto 3-4; Chris Varljen 2-4.