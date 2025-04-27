Hawaii men’s volleyball earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play the winner of a play-in game between Penn State and Daemen in the quarterfinals on May 8 in Columbus, Ohio.

Hawaii (26-5) is making its 10th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. UH, which won the national title in 2021 and ’22, had advanced to the national final in four consecutive seasons before failing to reach the tournament last year.

Long Beach State (27-3), which lost its last two matches against the Rainbow Warriors, is the No,. 1 overall seed.

UCLA earned the other at-large berth and is the No. 3 seed, setting up a potential semifinal against UH.

UC Irvine did not make the tournament.

The final is May 12.