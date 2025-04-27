Las Vegas Advisor: Hard Rock opening pushed to late 2027

Originally announced for early 2027, the completion of the transformation of the Mirage to the Hard Rock at center Strip is gonna take a little longer. A public-accessible letter from a Nevada law firm to the Clark County Planning Commission informs that Hard Rock is moving back its opening to an unspecified date in the 4th quarter of 2027. Since the conversion includes the ground-up construction of the 36-story Guitar Hotel tower, which there’s no sign of yet, it’s reasonable to assume that a 2028 opening isn’t out of the question.

WWE crushes: WrestleMania 41, held in Las Vegas last week, was the most successful show in WWE history. The two-night event at Allegiant Stadium drew 124,693 fans, about 21,000 fewer than WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, but proceeds from ticket sales were reportedly the highest for any show in the organization’s history (the total wasn’t announced) and viewership over all platforms was up 114%.

Cannabis closing: Smoke and Mirrors, the cannabis-consumption lounge at Thrive Cannabis Marketplace near the Strip, has closed after only 14 months in business. No reason was given for the closure that leaves only two legal lounges in Las Vegas: Sky High, operated by the Las Vegas Paiute at its NuWu dispensary, and Dazed at the Planet 13 megadispensary.

New flight: Beginning October, Hawaiian Airlines is adding a fourth daily flight between Honolulu International and Reid International. It will necessitate some adjustments to the current schedules, with most flights moving up to get to Vegas a bit earlier in the day.

Question: Did the sports books take bets on WrestleMania?

Answer: Due to the scripted nature of WWE events, betting on them isn’t allowed. The sports books put up “for fun” lines on the previous WrestleMania held in Las Vegas, but they weren’t repeated this time because customers reportedly got angry when they found out that they couldn’t bet for real.

