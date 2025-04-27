Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 27, 2025

Margaret Dang of Honolulu, third from left, spent time in Lucerne, Switzerland, with Leslie Ohari, left, Lila Lee and Sonya Yamasaki. A kind stranger stopped to take their picture.
Waikele resident Risa Lee was reminded of home while in Bologna, Italy, where she came across Hawaiana Poke & Burger restaurant. Photo by Kay Maeda.
While in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thomas Higa of Waipahu stopped at CoPoke, with signage advertising “Poke Bowl & Taco Sushi.” Photo by Shirley Higa.
