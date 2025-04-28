$1.51M bail set for Pahoa woman in fatal domestic dispute

A 42-year-old Pahoa woman made her initial court appearance today in Hilo District Court this afternoon in connection with a fatal domestic dispute of a 45-year-old Pahoa man in Nanawale Thursday night.

Patricia Ann McConnell was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, according to a news release.

McConnell’s bail is set at $1.51 million, according to a statement from Hawaii County’s Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 30.

According to Hawaii island police, a woman, now identified as McConnell, called dispatch Thursday at around 11:25 p.m. to report that a man, identified as Patrick Gideon John-Bruce Dalrymple-Collins, was not breathing at a Lehua Road home in Puna.

She allegedly told police that a domestic dispute between her and a 45-year-old man escalated when he allegedly tried to kill her and she strangled him to death.

Police said that when officers responded, they found the Dalrymple-Collins in the driver’s seat of a vehicle slumped over, not breathing, without a pulse and his face appeared purple.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Officers immediately administered Narcan to Dalrymple-Collins, but officials said it was ineffective.

Hawaii Fire Department took over life-saving measures and transported him to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center. While en route, officials pronounced him dead at 11:57 p.m. according to Hawaii island police.

Police arrested McConnell at the scene for second-degree murder and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, where she was transported to the Pahoa Police Station for processing and to the East Hawaii Detention Facility in Hilo.

Police said they found a zip-packet of methamphetamine allegedly in McConnell’s pants pocket at the time of her arrest.

Officials performed an autopsy Friday morning and confirmed manner of death a homicide due to strangulation.

McConnell’s case was initiated by Puna Patrol and the felony investigation was led by Hawaii Police Department’s Detective David Po‘ohina, Area I Criminal Investigation Section.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Lester.