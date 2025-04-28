Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker off Hawaii island

The U.S. Coast Guard and partners are searching for a male kayaker reported missing over the weekend off the west side of Hawaii island.

Honolulu watchstanders received a call at about 10 a.m. Sunday from the Hawaii County Fire Department for an unmanned kayak about 400 yards offshore from Keauhou, Hawaii.

The Fire Department said the missing man is 42-year-old Jared Willeford, who was last seen launching a yellow kayak into the ocean at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Willeford’s family confirmed that his truck and trailer are still located at the Keauhou boat ramp in Kailua-Kona. He was last seen wearing orange bib pants.

The USCG issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Barbers Point, along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to aid in the search.

Anyone with information should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.