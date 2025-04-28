Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, April 28, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker off Hawaii island

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:47 a.m.

Kauai

The U.S. Coast Guard and partners are searching for a male kayaker reported missing over the weekend off the west side of Hawaii island.

Honolulu watchstanders received a call at about 10 a.m. Sunday from the Hawaii County Fire Department for an unmanned kayak about 400 yards offshore from Keauhou, Hawaii.

The Fire Department said the missing man is 42-year-old Jared Willeford, who was last seen launching a yellow kayak into the ocean at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Willeford’s family confirmed that his truck and trailer are still located at the Keauhou boat ramp in Kailua-Kona. He was last seen wearing orange bib pants.

The USCG issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Barbers Point, along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to aid in the search.

Anyone with information should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide