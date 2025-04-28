Firefighters rescue dog, Sammie, from Kuliouou over weekend

Honolulu firefighters rescued a black Labrador retriever who had fallen off the Kuliouou Trail over the weekend.

HFD received a 911 call just before 1 p.m. Saturday for Sammie, who had fallen off the trail near the ridgeline. Five units with 13 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 1:07 p.m.

Rescue personnel were inserted to the dog’s location, and the HFD helicopter airlifted Sammie to a nearby landing zone. No injuries were reported.

HFD said it assesses the risk and situation for dog rescues on a case by case bsis, and that part of that assessment is not wanting the pet’s owner to put themselves in danger going after the animal.

In December, HFD also rescued an 80-pound dog named Tonka who got lost on the Wailupe Gulch trail.

In January 2024, firefighters rescued a dog found barking on a mountain slope on the Lanipo Trail, and then discovered that its owner had fallen 170 feet below. Firefighters discovered a bag filled with personal items another 70 feet below the dog, and could not reach the dog’s owner by the phone number on its collar.

Firefighters were able to rescue both the dog and the owner, a 35-year-old woman, who was found below beneath thick foliage. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HFD recommends that hikers with dogs ensure their pets have a properly fitted, durable, and comfortable harness and leash, and that they bring enough fresh water to keep them hydrated on the trail.