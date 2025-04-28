Flood advisory issued for southeast portion of Oahu

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Oahu due to heavy rainfall over the southeast portion of the island.

At 1:56 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the southeast portion of Oahu between Punaluu and the Honolulu Airport and areas to the east. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Kaneohe, Ahuimanu, Kalihi, Maunawili, Moanalua, Kahaluu, Halawa, Palolo, Salt Lake, Aiea, Kailua, Waiahole, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waimanalo, Waikane, Pearl City, and Hawaii Kai.

“Stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding,” warns the NWS.

The advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. today, but may need to be extended if flooding persists..