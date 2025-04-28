Hit-and-run on Kaimuki Avenue leaves bicyclist in serious condition

A 45-year-old woman was seriously injured late Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision on Kaimuki Avenue, police said.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, said the crash occurred around 10:03 p.m. in the Kapahulu area. Investigators said the woman was riding her bicycle eastbound on Kaimuki Avenue when an unidentified motorist rear-ended her and fled the scene, continuing eastbound.

Emergency Medical Services transported the bicyclist to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.