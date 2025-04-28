Mauna Loa products recalled due to undeclared almonds, cashews

The Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company on Hawaii island has voluntarily recalled two of its products due to the possible presence of undeclared almonds and cashews.

The two products, which were distributed to various retail stores in multiple states, including Hawaii, are:

>> The 0.6-ounce bag of Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias, with UPC code 0 72992 05464 4, lot numbers K5069C1 or K5069C2, and a best by date of October 2026.

>> The 4-ounce bag of Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias, with UPC code 0 72992 05556 6, lot numbers B4339E1 or B4340E1, and a best by date of July 2026.

Mauna Loa initiated the recall after determining that the affected batch, manufactured by a third-party co-manufacturer, contained undeclared almonds and cashews.

“Immediate action was taken to contain the affected product, notify the third-party co-manufacturer, alert consumers and distributors, and report the issue to the FDA,” said Mauna Loa in its recall notice.

The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting Hawaii residents of the recall and following up with local stores to ensure the two products are no longer available for sale.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled products.

”People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds and/or cashews may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume or are exposed to the product,” said DOH in a news release.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction may include runny nose, hives or swelling, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive issues such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and signs of asthma such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Those with allergies can also suffer from anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airway and can block breathing.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color and dizziness or fainting.

Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds or cashews should not open or eat the recalled products, which can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Mauna Loa’s customer service at 1-888-255-5998, Monday through Friday.