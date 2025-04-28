Thunderstorm Artis makes the Top 10 on ‘American Idol’

The field is shrinking, and the tension is mounting, as Hawaii-born Thunderstorm Artis continues his quest to reach the winner’s circle on Season 23 of “American Idol.”

Audience voting during the broadcast Monday afternoon Hawaiian time elevated Artis to Top 10 status.

Competition resumes Sunday at 2 p.m. Hawaii time when Artis and the other Top 10 contestants will be battling to make it to the Top 8, which will be announced at the end of the show.

Hawaii fans age 16 and older can vote from at 2 p.m. Hawaii time Sunday until the last commercial break, shortly before 4 p.m., at www.Americanidol.com, via the “American Idol” app and by text message.

Voters must create an ABC account to vote via the website or app. For text message voting, text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” (To vote for Thunderstorm text 23 to “21523” ); message and data rates may apply.

Voters may cast up to 10 votes in each of the three voting methods for a total of up to 30 votes per show.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Find performance videos and more at www.ABC.com/Shows/American-Idol