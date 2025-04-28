Column: Building walls or bridges? Why trade matters to Hawaii

When we talk about global trade, the conversation often feels far removed, focused on international power dynamics and high-level negotiations. But here in Hawaii, the impact of those decisions is immediate and deeply felt. As a multi-island state, we rely heavily on trade. Whether it’s groceries in Hilo, lumber on Maui, or a Kona coffee farmer trying to reach overseas markets, global trade policies shape our everyday lives.

Trade influences nearly every corner of our economy, from farmers and fashion designers to freight forwarders and longshoremen. That’s why Hawaii must play a greater role in shaping trade policies that deliver fairness, transparency, and opportunity, especially for small and isolated communities like ours. We are one of the most trade-dependent states in the U.S., importing more than 85% of what we consume. That makes the cost and flow of goods essential to the affordability of everyday life. At the same time, our ability to export unique products, macadamia nuts, chocolate, seafood, apparel, and more, is often constrained by outdated trade rules and logistical barriers.

When trade works, it lifts local businesses onto the global stage. But when it doesn’t, it disadvantages small businesses and farmers. Too often, trade agreements were designed with industrial giants in mind, not remote island economies. Our geography, transportation costs and cultural ties to sustainability are often overlooked.

History teaches us that protectionism can do more harm than good. During the Great Depression, the SmootHawley Tariff Act raised import taxeson over 20,000 goods, triggering global retaliation and a collapse in international trade. U.S. exports nosedived, and the economy worsened. Hawaii, then dependent on sugar and pineapple exports, suffered greatly. That cautionary tale is more relevant than ever as new trade wars and economic tensions emerge.

If we want Hawaii’s economy to thrive, not just survive, we’ve got to rethink how we engage with global trade.

It must work for our people and reflect the realities of island life. Our farmers, artisans and small business owners create amazing products, coffee, chocolate, fresh seafood and island-made goods that deserve a shot on the world stage. But right now, they’re too often held back by unfair tariffs and trade rules that favor bigger players. We need agreements that open up markets for Hawaii’s producers instead of stacking the deck against them.

That means investing in our export infrastructure, empowering small businesses to scale and strengthening regional partnerships throughout Oceania, Asia and North America. Trade done right uplifts our communities, supports good jobs and sustains our way of life. This isn’t about choosing between free trade and protectionism, it’s about advocating for smart trade that reflects who we are. A forward-looking trade strategy must be grounded in island values, community priorities and the long-term prosperity of all Hawaii residents.

Let’s make sure Hawaii is not just sitting on the bench on the sidelines but part of the discussion and consideration, helping shape the future of global trade with island values at the center. A system that works not just for Washington or Wall Street, but for Waimanalo, Wailuku and Waimea. Let’s make sure Hawaii has a voice in shaping that future. Trade with aloha and purpose, with Hawaii nei at the heart.