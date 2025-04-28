Letter: Don’t blame speeders; Hawaii limits are too slow

There has been a lot of reporting about people speeding in Hawaii. I decided to drive from Kaneohe on the H-3 freeway, then continue on to the Likelike Highway and back to Kaneohe, driving the speed limit. Most of the time I felt I was driving in reverse since virtually everyone passed me. Most of the cars were doing at least 10 mph above the speed limit.

I don’t blame the drivers at all — I blame the Department of Transportation for ridiculous speed limits. For instance, the speed limit coming out of Kaneohe on the H-3 is 45 mph and the roads mauka and makai are completely separated. The Likelike has a barrier all the way from town to the tunnel, separating the traffic, and yet the speed limit is 45 mph. Hawaii’s DOT needs to invite California’s DOT to come and set realistic speed limits like you would see on the mainland.

Carl Bergantz

Kaneohe

