Letter: High-rise sprinkler rule requires novel thinking

Referring to a recent letter, the big problem with outfitting older buildings with sprinkler systems can easily be solved by converting existing dry standpipe systems (“Beneficial sprinkler law is breaking the bank,” Star- Advertiser, April 17). These systems are already installed in all of the older buildings, as well as the new ones. The pipes are there and only need modifications to each apartment from the firefighting equipment on each floor. Pressurization of the dry standpipe will also help out firefighters. That would save a lot of senior citizens from going bankrupt.

It seems like a simple and quick fix to an escalating problem in our city, which has so many older buildings. They need to try something else. Right now, the situation is making apartments completely unaffordable for anyone to purchase or even live in due to the cost of renovation.

Wayne Nakamura

Halawa

