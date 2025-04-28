Letter: Lottery would hurt isles’ low-income families

Those who propose a lottery for Hawaii should realize that the poor and economically challenged will likely spend a disproportionate amount of their money on lotto tickets instead of food and other essentials.

When I traveled to the mainland for my job, I noticed that you will be hard-pressed to find a store that sells lotto tickets and scratch cards in higher- income neighborhoods. But in the inner city, where low-income households are typically located, you will find several stores per block that sell lotto tickets and scratch cards.

I don’t fault those without money to try and win the lotto, but the chance of winning is about 1 in 300 million. Maybe the reason you won’t find stores that sell lotto tickets in the well-to-do neighborhoods is that they don’t spend their money on pipe dreams.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

