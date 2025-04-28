Letter: Nuclear power a danger to island population

I agree 100% with the letter on nuclear energy being too risky for Hawaii (“Nuclear energy simply too risky for islands,” Star-Advertiser, April 24). Consider a meltdown should a reactor fail; there would be no escape for the 1.4 million people who live here. Think of Chernobyl and the devastation there. Many factors resulted in the failure of that reactor and should be considered by not having one here. SCR 136 should be shelved by the state Senate.

And where would one be located? We can’t even find a new landfill location. Scrap the idea. We were good with the AES power-generating plant for 30 years. Look at the many wildfires over the last 10 years, and wars in the Middle East. Those are contributing fearful elements to climate change. The smoke and chemicals end up in the atmosphere and cause severe problems. It doesn’t take a genius to figure this out.

John Keala

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter