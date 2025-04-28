Off the news: City tells residents ‘speak’ for pet parks

Most of Honolulu’s parks are off-limits to dogs — a reasonable rule, so that dogs don’t “go” where people plank or picnic on the grounds. But pet owners need access to green space, too — so Honolulu’s Parks Department wants to open more parks or portions of parks to pets, throughout Oahu. Good idea! If pet owners frequent sanctioned areas, the pressure comes off areas staying pet-free.

Neighborhood boards have been asked to collect public comments on where residents want these dog-friendly areas. Go to honolulu.gov/nco/boards to find your district, see agendas, sign up for notices and submit testimony.