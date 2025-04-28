Off the news: EPA funding freeze halts Waianae project

When it comes to sense of place and connection to the land, the people of Hawaii certainly maintain a deep bond. That’s why environmental justice is important, to nurture fair and equitable treatment for all regarding environmental laws, rules and policies.

So it’s unfortunate that an environmental justice project in Waianae has stalled — snagged when the Environmental Protection Agency froze a $3 million grant for the Earth Island Institute’s Huliau o Waianae initiative. The project had intended to empower Native Hawaiian communities and investigate water quality concerns linked to cesspools and landfills. Let’s hope the EPA funding freeze thaws soon.