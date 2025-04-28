Pahoa man allegedly holds ex-girlfriend hostage for 10 days

A 31-year-old Hawaiian Beaches man faces 18 charges — 16 of them firearm-related felonies — after his ex-girlfriend reported to police that he held her hostage for 10 days after she went to his home to retrieve her belongings.

According to court documents filed by police, the 34-year-old woman said her ex-boyfriend, Solomon Lord, picked her up at Pahoa District Park on April 6 and took her cellphone from her before driving her to the home they had shared on Lalakea Street in Hawaiian Beaches.

The woman said, documents state, that she told Lord all she wanted was to gather her possessions and leave, but Lord refused to return her phone, insisting she stay and work things out with him.

The victim told officers she and Lord continued to argue and that she attempted to leave on April 7, but Lord allegedly grabbed her by her hand and her neck and forcibly pulled her back into the house. Documents state that Lord also grabbed a handful of her hair and told her he would kick her skull in if she attempted to leave.

The woman said she made no more attempts to leave because of threats of violence, and Lord continued to insist she stay and even made her go to work with him, according to court documents.

Documents state Lord allowed the woman to use her phone to schedule a doctor’s appointment at Hawaii Island Community Health Center for April 16.

Lord allegedly waited in his car as the woman was at her doctor’s appointment. While there, documents state, she used her phone to call police for an escort to pick up her belongings. She also left the clinic via a back door, and her sister drove her to the police station, documents state.

Officers arrested Lord in the parking lot and took him to the Pahoa station for processing, according to documents.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home, which Lord owns, according to the county property tax website, and found numerous firearms. Lord, who was on probation for a 2023 felony property damage conviction, is not allowed to possess firearms.

According to police reports, officers recovered an unserialized FM Products 9mm assault pistol with a 9-inch barrel, an unserialized 9mm semiautomatic pistol with a loaded high-capacity magazine, an unserialized 5.56-caliber rifle, a loaded Marlin brand lever-action 30-30-caliber rifle and a loaded Savage model 10 .308-caliber bolt-action rifle.

Lord, according to documents, denied both having firearms and holding the woman against her will — although he did reportedly tell an officer he pulled the woman back into the house “when she was acting weird and trying to talk to neighbors.”

Lord was charged with 10 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition, plus ownership of an automatic firearm, three counts of ownership of an automatic firearm with a detachable magazine, two counts of possessing firearm receivers without serial numbers, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and domestic abuse.

All the firearm offenses are felonies; the most serious are Class B felonies that carry a potential 10-year prison term. The unlawful imprisonment and domestic abuse charges are both misdemeanors with a maximum jail term of a year.

Lord pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday. Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota set trial for Sept. 2 and maintained Lord’s bail at $484,000.

Lord remains in custody at Hawaii Community Correctional Center.