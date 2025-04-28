Vital Statistics: April 18-24, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, April 18-24
>> Christopher Daniel Alvarado and Tatum Olivia Helms
>> Christopher Joseph Amico and Stephanie Anne VanSchoyck
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
>> Thomas William Archer and Hayley Olivia Turner
>> Santa Buce and Dainis Spriis
>> Covie Mie Sarucam Bunghanoy and Dylan Chi Wai Mailand Fredericksen
>> Angel Tien Thuy Cao and Ryan Gene Castellano
>> David Nicholas Cobble and Courtney Rae Waldmann
>> Matthew Phillip Dain and Jesse Ryo Hironaga
>> Kendall Riley Dickey and Chase Ray Anable
>> Elizabeth Anna Eiseman and Erica Lee Dean
>> Caitlin Isabel Estrada and Matthew David Bascom
>> Jamal Arnez Frederick and Destiny Iryia Derouen
>> Michael Kelso Glass and Aurora DeVilbiss
>> Paulina Dominique Gomez and Luis Rogelio Sanchez- Ramirez
>> Ricardo Gomez and Nidia Yesenia Sanchez Garcia
>> Chantal Paola Gonzalez and Daniel Huerta Murillo
>> Lucas Quin Hunter and Jordan Dawn Staggs
>> Thor Michael Jensen and Geneva Gahit Singco
>> Max Karl and Johanna Sofia Castellanos Contreras
>> Kevin Michael Kelly and Carolyn Ann Lewis
>> Mikala Marcia Limpahan and Michael Kehaulani Alexander Jr.
>> Raymond Joseph Kaleohu Marinas III and Malia Kaleipoinaolekuupuaimohala Nuuanu
>> Dylan Alexander-Solomona Masaniai and Addison Makayla Rodgers
>> Leah Nakaahiki and Patrick Alexander Cullen
>> Thelma Yague Ocasion and Eddie Raquedan Alagadan
>> Carl Richard Patton and Barbara Byrd Rogers
>> Marc Anthony Persaud and Hema Parvati Bhramdat
>> Eleftherios Anastasios Petsis and Sarah Ashley Jordan Bicknell
>> Sage Kekoa Prado and Paige Summer-Saree Silva
>> John Charles Proppe and Michelle Ashley Edgehouse
>> Cameron Dianne Roan and Nicholas Paul Joseph Correro
>> Satasade Shamarea Shadream Roberts and Deyvon Levell Cobb
>> Lilly Jayne Robison and Jeremy David Free
>> Rheanna Ho‘okupuokalani Stancil-Williams and Makanaola Ipulama Eha‘aheo Rombawa
>> Cyle James Timmons and Robyn Christian Au Young
>> Garth Hamblin Tupou and Brianna Jade Westover
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, April 18-24
>> Alexander Altayyar
>> Hazel James ‘Ilikea Harrer
>> Ivy Elizabeth Hurt
>> Easton Haze Kamakanaokalawai‘a Kaheaku
>> Laiku Lester Po Wah Leu
>> Gianna Margaret Mahoney
>> Madelyn Thompson May
>> Jasmine Kekulaonapua Phayvanh Mendonza
>> Stanton Kaleialoha Mopas
>> Maxon True Dela Cruz Reyes
>> Mando Lorien Henry Toledo
>> Nakoa Valdivieso-Joseph