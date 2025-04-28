Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Vital Statistics: April 18-24, 2025

Today

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, April 18-24

>> Christopher Daniel Alvarado and Tatum Olivia Helms

>> Christopher Joseph Amico and Stephanie Anne VanSchoyck

>> Thomas William Archer and Hayley Olivia Turner

>> Santa Buce and Dainis Spriis

>> Covie Mie Sarucam Bunghanoy and Dylan Chi Wai Mailand Fredericksen

>> Angel Tien Thuy Cao and Ryan Gene Castellano

>> David Nicholas Cobble and Courtney Rae Waldmann

>> Matthew Phillip Dain and Jesse Ryo Hironaga

>> Kendall Riley Dickey and Chase Ray Anable

>> Elizabeth Anna Eiseman and Erica Lee Dean

>> Caitlin Isabel Estrada and Matthew David Bascom

>> Jamal Arnez Frederick and Destiny Iryia Derouen

>> Michael Kelso Glass and Aurora DeVilbiss

>> Paulina Dominique Gomez and Luis Rogelio Sanchez- Ramirez

>> Ricardo Gomez and Nidia Yesenia Sanchez Garcia

>> Chantal Paola Gonzalez and Daniel Huerta Murillo

>> Lucas Quin Hunter and Jordan Dawn Staggs

>> Thor Michael Jensen and Geneva Gahit Singco

>> Max Karl and Johanna Sofia Castellanos Contreras

>> Kevin Michael Kelly and Carolyn Ann Lewis

>> Mikala Marcia Limpahan and Michael Kehaulani Alexander Jr.

>> Raymond Joseph Kaleohu Marinas III and Malia Kaleipo­inaolekuupuaimohala Nuuanu

>> Dylan Alexander-Solomona Masaniai and Addison Makayla Rodgers

>> Leah Nakaahiki and Patrick Alexander Cullen

>> Thelma Yague Ocasion and Eddie Raquedan Alagadan

>> Carl Richard Patton and Barbara Byrd Rogers

>> Marc Anthony Persaud and Hema Parvati Bhramdat

>> Eleftherios Anastasios Petsis and Sarah Ashley Jordan Bicknell

>> Sage Kekoa Prado and Paige Summer-Saree Silva

>> John Charles Proppe and Michelle Ashley Edgehouse

>> Cameron Dianne Roan and Nicholas Paul Joseph Correro

>> Satasade Shamarea Shadream Roberts and Deyvon Levell Cobb

>> Lilly Jayne Robison and Jeremy David Free

>> Rheanna Ho‘okupuokalani Stancil-Williams and Makanaola Ipulama Eha‘aheo Rombawa

>> Cyle James Timmons and Robyn Christian Au Young

>> Garth Hamblin Tupou and Brianna Jade Westover

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, April 18-24

>> Alexander Altayyar

>> Hazel James ‘Ilikea Harrer

>> Ivy Elizabeth Hurt

>> Easton Haze Kamakana­okalawai‘a Kaheaku

>> Laiku Lester Po Wah Leu

>> Gianna Margaret Mahoney

>> Madelyn Thompson May

>> Jasmine Kekulaonapua Phayvanh Mendonza

>> Stanton Kaleialoha Mopas

>> Maxon True Dela Cruz Reyes

>> Mando Lorien Henry Toledo

>> Nakoa Valdivieso-Joseph

