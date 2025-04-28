6 added to Hawaii Sports Officials Hall of Fame

Six former officials from sports ranging from football to air riflery were announced Sunday as the Hawaii Sports Officials Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

They are Basilio “Roy” Camello (baseball), Edmund “Ed” Chang (air riflery), Ronald Komine Sr. (softball), Ben Martin (outrigger paddling), Warren Okinaka (softball) and Hardy Spoehr (football).

The six will be honored in an induction ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 7 at the Ala Moana Hotel.

“We are extremely excited to honor these six deserving individuals for induction to the Class of 2025,” said HSOHOF president Cal Evans in a statement. “This is our eighth class, and we are very proud to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Camello began umpiring baseball in the 1970s and officiated games across various leagues. including NCAA Division II baseball. He was named outstanding umpire during his years in the OIA and played a pivotal role in combining the OIA and ILH Umpire Associations to provide consistent training for officials. He passed away in 2020.

Chang has been involved in shooting sports since 1954. He founded the Mid Pacific Gun Club in 1974, was instrumental in establishing the HHSAA Sport Air Rifle Championship in 1999 and served as the first State Coordinator for the HHSAA in this sport until his retirement in 2015.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Komine began officiating in 1963 and was appointed Umpire in Chief of the Hawaii Amateur Softball Association in 1978. He played a significant role in training umpires for high school and NCAA games and officiated in four national tournaments during his career.

Martin has more than 40 years of outrigger paddling experience and began officiating competitions in the 1990s with the Maui County Hawaiian Canoe Association, later becoming the Head Water Official for the Maui Interscholastic League in 2004.

Okinaka was instrumental in spearheading the Oahu Junior Olympic Softball Program in 1987, helping it grow into a thriving program with more than 2,000 participants. He played a key role in developing the fast pitch umpire program, known today as the USA Softball Umpire Organization, and mentored numerous umpires.

Spoehr began his officiating career in the early 1970s in BIIF football and later joined the Hawaii Football Officials Association in 1976, where he served for over 45 years, including as president. He officiated numerous high school and NCAA games, including Oahu Prep Bowls and various national tournaments.