Scoreboard – April 28, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, final, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at

Central Oahu Park Field No. 1.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I: Tournament. Third Place, Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. Final, Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 5 p.m. Games at Punahou.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament,

“if necessary” final, ‘Iolani winner vs.

Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Park Field No. 1. Note: Game will be played if ‘Iolani beats Kamehameha today.

GOLF

David S. Ishii/HHSAA Girls State Championship: first round, 7 a.m. at Mauni Lani North Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park;

Kamehameha I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I: Playoff, “if necessary.” Kamehameha vs. Punahou. Note: Game will be played if Kamehameha beats

Punahou today.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA State Championships

Wednesday

First Round

At Mililani

G1: Punahou vs. No. 5 Waimea, 3:30 p.m.

G2: Hilo vs. No. 4 Kamehameha-Maui, 4:45 p.m.

G3: Leilehua vs. Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m.

G4: Kahuku vs. No. 1 Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

At Pearl City

G5: Campbell vs. Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

G6: Waianae vs. Mililani, 4:45 p.m.

G7: Nanakuli vs. No. 3 Konawaena, 6 p.m.

G8: Waiakea vs. No. 2 Kamehameha,

7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation Quarterfinals

At Mililani

G9: Punahou/Waimea loser vs. Hilo/

Kamehameha-Maui loser, 3:30 p.m.

G10: Leilehua/Hawaii Prep loser vs.

Kahuku/Moanalua loser, 4:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals

G13: Punahou/Waimea winner vs.

Hilo/Kamehameha-Maui winner, 6 p.m.

G14: Leilehua/Hawaii Prep winner vs.

Kahuku/Moanalua winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Pearl City

Consolation Quarterfinals

G11: Waianae/Mililani loser vs. Nanakuli/

Konawaena loser, 3:30 p.m.

G12: Campbell/Baldwin loser vs. Waiakea/

Kamehameha, 4:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals

G15: Waianae/Mililani winner vs. Nanakuli/

Konawaena winner, 6 p.m.

G16: Campbell/Baldwin loser vs. Waiakea/

Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

At Pearl City

Consolation Semifinals

G17: G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 4:30 p.m.

G18: G11 winner vs. G12 winner, 6 p.m.

At Mililani

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G19: G13 loser vs. G14 loser, 4:30 p.m.

G20: G15 loser vs. G16 loser, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

G21: G15 winner vs. G16 winner, 6 p.m.

G22: G13 winner vs. G14 winner,

7:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Mililani

Consolation, G23: G17 winner vs. G18

winner, 3 p.m.

Fifth Place, G24: G19 winner vs. G20

winner, 4:30 p.m.

Third Place, G25: G21 loser vs. G22 loser,

6 p.m.

Championship, G26: G21 winner vs.

G22 winner, 7:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

Big West WOMEN

Tournament

At Irvine, Calif.

Quarterfinals

Friday

No. 1 Hawaii 16, No. 8 CS Fullerton 6

No. 4 UC San Diego 15, No. 5 UC Davis 10

No. 2 Long Beach State 22, No. 7 Cal

State Northridge 8

No. 3 UC Irvine 12, No. 6 UC Santa

Barbara 11

Semifinals

Saturday

Hawaii 11, UC San Diego 9

Long Beach State 12, UC Irvine 11

Final

Sunday

Hawaii 8, Long Beach State 5

Baseball

MAUI INTERSCHOLASTIC LEAGUE

Saturday

Division I Tournament Final

Baldwin 6, Kamehameha-Maui 4

W—Kaden Anderson. S—Jackson Sebastian.

Leading hitter—Bald: Anderson 2b.