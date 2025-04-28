Saints QB Derek Carr confirms shoulder injury at church

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr confirmed Sunday that he is dealing with a shoulder injury during a talk he gave at the church he attends.

Carr, 34, was a guest speaker in a preaching and teaching series at Church LV in Las Vegas when he confirmed what Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told reporters last week.

He began by talking about what God is doing in his life.

“Yes, I have to say this,” Carr said. “I hate that I have to say this, but I have to say this. Yes, I have a shoulder injury, despite what ESPN says. And what some lady on a podcast might think, OK? I have an MRI report to prove it. The team knows about it. We’ve been in constant communication. There’s nothing wrong. We’re figuring it out, and we’re gonna go forward with that. Is that OK?

“And I’ve been dealing with this, and I’ve been dealing with people lying about me and I’ve been dealing with them saying this and this and that, and I’m like, ‘Lord, why do I have to continue to deal with this nonsense? Like, what is going on?’ And I said that to a preface with you never know what someone’s really going through.”

NFL Network broke the news earlier this month that Carr is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that could put his availability this fall in jeopardy. The outlet also reported that he is still weighing his options, including shoulder surgery.

Loomis last week said the team is hoping to gain further clarity about the severity of the injury.

The Saints last month restructured Carr’s contract to create $30.9 million in cap space.

The Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round on Friday night, making him the third quarterback selected. They also have Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener on the roster.

Carr is 14-13 as the starter in New Orleans over two seasons, though he was limited to 10 games in 2024 due to injuries.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Carr has thrown for 41,245 yards and 257 touchdowns against 112 interceptions for the Raiders (2014-22) and Saints.