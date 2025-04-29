At-large Kalihi shooting suspect charged

A 38-year-old shooting suspect described by police as armed and dangerous has been charged with allegedly shooting up an illegal game room in Kalihi.

Issachar Meafou fired multiple gunshots at a game room near Sunny’s Mart before 4 a.m. on April 17, according to the Honolulu Police Department. No injuries were reported.

Meafou is described as 5 feet 9 inches, about 240 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and an “S” tattoo on his left cheek. Police caution that Meafou should be considered armed and dangerous and they urge the public not to approach him.

On Sunday, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney declined to charge Meadow with attempted murder in the first degree.

Prosecutors reclassified two counts of attempted murder in the second degree to reckless endangering in the first degree.

Meadow was charged with two counts of reckless endangering, place to keep pistol or revolver, being a felon in possession of a firearm and assault in the second degree.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and his bail is set at $200,000.

Meafou is a “persistent offender” who has previously been convicted of two or more felonies and faces enhanced sentencing if convicted.

“The suspect is still outstanding,” read a HPD highlight.

Anyone with information on Meafou’s whereabouts should call 911 or Honolulu CrimeStoppers. Anonymous tips can be reported to CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300, via the free P3 Tips app, or at honolulucrimestoppers.org.