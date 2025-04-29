Coast Guard searches for missing Big Island kayaker, 42, for 2nd day

The U.S. Coast Guard this morning continued its search for Jared Willeford, 42, whose unmanned kayak was found drifting south of Keauhou on Hawaii island.

Willeford was last seen launching a yellow kayak from the Keauhou boat ramp at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, and paddling offshore.

Security cameras at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa spotted the yellow kayak unmanned and drifting south at 9:04 a.m. Sunday, with orange bib pants visible on board. Contrary to earlier reports, the USCG said, Willeford is not currently wearing the orange bib pants.

Watchstanders launched search efforts at about 10 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of the unmanned kayak. Family confirmed that Willeford’s truck and trailer were still at the Keauhou boat ramp in Kailua-Kona.

Willeford is also the survivor of shark attack while surfing off Kailua-Kona in 2021, which left him with a punctured lower lip and several gashes on his left arm.

The USCG has launched an airplane and a helicopter crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry crew, to aid in the search. The Hawaii County Fire Department is also searching for Willeford.

Anyone with information that could be helpful should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or call the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.