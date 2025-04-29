DOT: Free Wi-Fi is now available at Molokai Airport

State officials say free Wi-Fi is now available at Molokai Airport, which should be accessible throughout the terminal via Hawaiian Telcom.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the fiber optic network infrastructure was installed through its “HI Connect Broadband Project.” Service through Hawaiian Telcom began on April 17.

Travelers should select “HI Connect Free Wi-Fi” in the list of available networks. The network should be able to accommodate video streaming and downloads by multiple users.

“Air travel is a necessity for Molokai residents to access medical care and other resources,” said state Sen. Lynn DeCoite in a news release. “Access to free internet while waiting for flights can help make these essential trips more efficient and comfortable. I appreciate HDOT working to connect Molokai Airport.”

The “HI Connect Broadband Project” also improved broadbrand infrastructure along roads in Kalihi, Nanakuli, Waianae, Makaha on Oahu; in Puna and Kau on Hawaii island; and in Kapaa, Kauai.

“Wi-Fi has been available at our larger, busier airports since 2018,” said DOT Director Ed Sniffen in the release. “Offering this free service at Molok‘i Airport is part of our efforts to make meaningful, cost-effective improvements at our facilities for local travelers.”