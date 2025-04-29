Maui woman, 71, critical after being struck by car in Kahului

A 71-year-old woman struck by a car Friday night while walking in Kahului remains in critical condition at the hospital, according to Maui police.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday on Dairy Road, about 270 feet north of Maui Marketplace Drive in Kahului.

Police said the woman was walking northwest across Dairy Road outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck by the driver of a white 2005 Toyota Camry Solara heading southwest.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver, a 63-year-old woman from Wailea, remained on the scene and did not report any injuries. She was wearing her seat belt.

“The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined yet, as the investigation remains ongoing,” said Maui police.