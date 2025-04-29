Oahu under flood advisory as heavy showers return

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu this afternoon with heavy showers hitting parts of the island for the second straight day.

“At 12:31 p.m., radar indicated areas of moderate to heavy showers persistently developing over areas east of the Waianae Mountains,” according to the advisory which is in effect until 3:30 p.m. but may be extended. “With the heavier showers, rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.” Heavy rain is possible through this evening for the island.

The advisory covers Honolulu, Waipio, Waiahole, Waikane, Pearl City, Aiea, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Halawa, Mililani, Waikele, Wahiawa, Moanalua, Salt Lake, Kaaawa, Waipahu, Wheeler Field, Kunia, Punaluu and Kalihi.

The “moist, unstable airmass” that has delivered scattered heavy showers to Oahu and Kauai over the last two days is expected to move on from the state by Wednesday, which will see a return of typical tradewind weather into early next week, forecasters said.

In the meantime, there remains a chance of locally heavy showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon. Most of the showers will be over coastal waters or near the coast tonight, the weather service said.