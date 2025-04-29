Registration to begin for Oahu’s junior lifeguard programs

Signups will begin this week for junior lifeguard programs which provide ocean safety preparedness training for youth.

The city’s Ocean Safety Department’s free one-week summertime program opens up online sign-ups May 1 at 8 a.m. and the North Shore Lifeguard Association’s four-week programs, split up into age groups, will host in-person sign-ups only May 3 at 9 a.m. at Sunset Beach Park’s soccer field area.

“We want to teach as many of our keiki practical life-saving skills that will help them or someone else survive in the ocean but at the same time the safety of the children is our top priority,” Kurt Lager, Honolulu Ocean Safety director, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to a fun and safe summer.”

The city’s one-week sessions are open to children ages 11 to 17 and will run daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each session is limited to 50 participants for safety reasons, according to a news release.

Officials said participants can enroll in only one of the 13 programs that are held across the island at Ala Moana, Makaha, Pokai Bay, Nanakuli, Ko Olina, Waimanalo Beach Park, Kalama Beach Park and Kokololio.

Training will feature orientation and a rundown of life-saving techniques and general ocean safety awareness. City officials said in a statement that participants will become familiar with the use of rescue boards, rescue tubes, and be trained on how to respond to a person struggling or drowning in the water and basic CPR and First Aid training.

The North Shore Lifeguard Association, a nonprofit run by current and former Ocean Safety lifeguards, splits up the programs by age group.

In June, 8 to 11 year olds will be instructed 8 a.m. to noon at Waimea Bay, and in July, 12 to 17 year olds will be instructed 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ehukai Beach Park.

Saturday’s sign-ups will be processed at a first-come-first-serve basis and all participants must reserve their spot with a $100 non-refundable fee, according to the organization’s website.

For more information on the city’s program, visit https://www.honolulu.gov/hosd/junior-lifeguard/.

For more information on the North Shore Lifeguard Association’s program, visit https://northshorelifeguards.org/junior-guards.