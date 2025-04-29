Letter: An electrifying finish to volleyball championship

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Congratulations to the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team for winning the Big West championship.

I’m a senior citizen and the championship game was one of the most enjoyable and electrifying sporting events that I attended in my life. The crowd noise was so remarkably deafening, even on the upper arena level, that I decided to put a small wad of damp paper napkin in one ear to reduce the risk of permanent hearing loss.

The next morning while lying in bed thinking about the game, I got chicken skin. Now that is saying something about the exhilarating game that I was so grateful to see the night before.

Mahalo to the team and coaches for all the great things they do.

Roy Abe

Kaneohe

