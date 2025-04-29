Letter: Hawaii education system needs stringent overhaul

Since I blindly bought into an appointed state Board of Education, it has been one of Hawaii’s biggest obstacles. While other BOEs have met with tough intervention, I don’t see that happening here.

My concern for public education must have started when I started teaching at President Theodore Roosevelt High School in the fall of 1990. I was shocked to find out how my ninth-grade classes of “above average” students did not have an adequate general knowledge and cultural literacy. It has worsened over the years.

Nafees Alam’s recent column did not include education as one of the things Democrats have ignored or made worse (“Democrats have to sprinkle ‘no’ into their diet of ‘yes,’” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, April 23). Alam made some great suggestions, but Hawaii has never been a risk-taking state. Everything hinges on a tougher, stronger and stricter public school system.

I have been writing about Hawaii’s public school system for years and have never seen anything radical or revolutionary proposed.

Peter Tali Coleman Jr.

Makiki

