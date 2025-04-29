Letter: To live, East-West Center must put business first

A man walks past signage at the East-West Center’s John A. Burns Hall on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus on April 15.

That the East-West Center received already appropriated funds from the federal government and raised $500,000 from donors recently is partially good news. The bad news is no further federal funds should be expected. For the East-West Center to survive it will need to implement three initiatives: for the near- to mid-term, the center must become smaller; immediately form partnerships with and apply for funding from philanthropic organizations with track records in the Asia-Pacific region (there are many); and create opportunities for earned income.

These measures are no doubt a culture shock, but I have seen and worked on similar situations before. As someone who worked with the East-West Center in Asia, I believe it can survive. But the center needs practical business solutions to its existential peril.

Bromme H. Cole

New York City

