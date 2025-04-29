Letter: Trump land-grab threats break accepted norms

The principle of “no territorial acquisition by force” is a cornerstone of international law. When a state declares annexation on its own, the international community typically does not recognize the act.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t deter President Donald Trump from declaring the U.S. will “go as far as we have to” to get control of Greenland. Likewise, he will not rule out military action in his quest to take back the Panama Canal.

These actions are required, Trump says, to ensure America’s security. This sounds eerily similar to one of the reasons President Vladimir Putin advances to justify Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. The tariff war Trump has declared on our allies was bad enough, but now he is threatening the specter of a hot war to acquire territory.

Jim King

Waikiki

