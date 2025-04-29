Letter: Wealthy must chip in to fund social services

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A writer is trying to use the ever-growing national debt, as well as social services security, as justification for federal cuts (“Trump, Musk not afraid to fix Social Security,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 16).

Social Security is a contract with the workers who paid into it. This is just another example of how this president has brought his expertise as a “savvy businessman” to the Oval Office.

The solution to the growing national debt is increasing revenue. By some estimates, George W. Bush and Donald Trump’s tax cuts have added over $10 trillion to the national debt over the past 10 years. Instead of meddling with benefits, we need to stop tax cuts and increase taxes, especially on the rich.

I respect rich people, but they have to acknowledge that their wealth came from the masses. They have a responsibility to give back to society.

Young Chung

Kaneohe

