Off the news: Deported German teens receive no aloha

Traveling the world is still high on the list for youth, but it’s certainly not carefree these days. So Charlotte Pohl and Maria Lepere discovered recently on arrival in Honolulu when their plans to vacation “spontaneously” did not pass muster with immigration officials. The teens from Germany had admitted they hoped to work for extra money, which is verboten (as they say) under their visa rules.

It does seem harsh that they spent a night in jail before being deported, but unless a better solution is found, as tourism officials hope, the message is: Better read all the regs.