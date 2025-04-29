Hawaii borrowers in default are among millions nationwide affected by end of payment pause
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Current and former students in default of their federal loans will soon start getting billed by the U.S. government as the Trump administration ends a COVID-19-era loan payment pause. At top, people made their way along the McCarthy Mall at the University of Hawaii at Manoa on Friday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A woman walked out of the Student Services Building at UH Manoa on Friday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above is the Financial Aid Services office.