Motion denied for new trial in baby’s Benadryl death
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dixie Denise Villa and her attorney Megan Kau appeared Monday in the courtroom of Judge Fa‘au‘uga To‘oto‘o.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dixie Denise Villa, who was convicted in the 2019 manslaughter death of Abigail Lobisch, appeared in the courtroom of Judge Fa‘au‘uga To‘oto‘o on Monday for a motion for a new trial.
GoFundMe
Abigail Lobisch died at 7 months old on Feb. 24, 2019, at an unlicensed home day care at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
L-R: Anna Lobisch, mother of 7-month-old Abigail Lobisch, with friend, Kaleihua Kapuaala, outside of the courtroom at Circuit Court Wednesday.