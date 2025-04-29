On the Move: Claire Tong

Hawaii Pacific Health has promoted Claire Tong to vice president of marketing and communications from director of marketing. Tong joined the company in 1997 as a marketing coordinator for Straub Benioff Medical Center and continued her expanded roles during Straub Benioff’s merger with Kapiolani Medical Center for Women &Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center to form Hawaii Pacific Health in 2001.

