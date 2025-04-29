On the Move: Claire Tong

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Claire Tong
Hawaii Pacific Health has promoted Claire Tong to vice president of marketing and communications from director of marketing. Tong joined the company in 1997 as a marketing coordinator for Straub Benioff Medical Center and continued her expanded roles during Straub Benioff’s merger with Kapiolani Medical Center for Women &Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center to form Hawaii Pacific Health in 2001.
