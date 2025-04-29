Rainbow Wahine face Cal in NCAA water polo

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Coming off its Big West tournament championship, the University of Hawaii women’s water polo team learned Monday it will open the National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship by facing California on May 9 in Indianapolis — a rematch of their NCAA tournament meeting a year ago.

The NCAA revealed the nine-team bracket during its selection show.

The Rainbow Wahine (21-4) are the fourth seed in the NCAAs. They will face the Golden Bears (19-5) in a first-round match at 8 a.m. on May 9

This will mark the Rainbow Wahine’s ninth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and their first back-to-back appearances since 2005-06

Last year, the Wahine lost 9-6 loss to the host Bears in the semifinals.

The teams met this season on Feb. 22 in the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, Calif., with UH winning 12-11.

UH’s Cinzori earns BWC softball honor

The Big West named UH softball player Ellyanna Cinzori its Field Player of the Week on Monday. The Rainbow Wahine went 3-2 on the road last week, with Cinzori, a junior designated player, batting a team-high .455.

Cinzori went 5-for-11 at the plate with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and one run scored.

Among Cinzoni’s highlights last week:

>> a career-high three hits with two doubles against Cal State Northridge

>> her second homer of the season against UC Santa Barbara.