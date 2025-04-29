Baseball Top 10: Steady Kamehameha still No. 1

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Kamehameha’s unbeaten run in the ILH’s double-elimination round two is the only constant for Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 teams.

The Warriors clinched a state-tournament berth by winning the regular season. ‘Iolani, which played Kamehameha on Monday, has also sealed one of the ILH’s three state berths. Saint Louis, the regular-season runner-up, finished third in the round-two tourney and clinched a state berth, as well.

The MIL title is up for grabs after Kamehameha-Maui’s 6-4 loss to Baldwin. The two teams meet again on Tuesday.

Mililani is in a tie with Kamehameha-Maui at No. 3 in this week’s Top 10. The Trojans closed their OIA title campaign with a perfect game by Kai Hirayama and a one-hitter by Kaleb Wada.

Fifth-ranked Kamehameha-Hawaii (17-0-2) meets Waiakea today.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (28-6) (9) 90 1

> def. Maryknoll, 3-2

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Monday, Apr. 28, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: if ‘Iolani wins, KS vs IOL, Tuesday, Apr. 20, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> or if KS wins on Monday, bye until HHSAA (May 8)

2. Baldwin (15-7-1) 71 6

> def. KS-Maui, 6-4

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Tuesday, Apr. 29, 5 p.m.

3. (tie) KS-Maui (16-5-1) 65 2

> lost to No. 6 Baldwin, 6-4

> next: vs. Baldwin, Tuesday, Apr. 29, 5 p.m.

3. (tie) Mililani (22-8) 65 4

> def. No. 7 Kaiser, 2-1

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, May 8, HHSAA

5. KS-Hawaii (17-0-2) 55 5

> def. Konawaena, 15-5

> next: vs. Waiakea, Tuesday, Apr. 29, 5 p.m.

6. Saint Louis (16-8-1) 36 3

> lost to No. 10 ‘Iolani, 3-1, 9 inn.

> next: TBD. if IOL loses to KS on Monday, IOL vs. STL, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., CORP. If IOL beats KS, then STL waits to see who wins the IOL-KS game on Tuesday.

7. Kaiser (17-6) 35 7

> lost to No. 4 Mililani, 2-1

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, May 7, HHSAA

8. ‘Iolani (18-12-1) 32 10

> def. No. 3 Saint Louis, 3-1, 9 inn.

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Monday, Apr. 28, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: TBD

9. Kailua (11-10-1) 19 8

> def. Leilehua, 6-1

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, May 7, HHSAA

10. Damien (14-11-1, 9-5 ILH) 11 9

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, May 8, HHSAA D-II, Les