Moanalua top seed in inaugural flag football field

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

OIA champion Moanalua is the top seed in the 16-team field of the Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA Flag Football State Championships.

Na Menehune (15-0 overall) will meet Kahuku at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

ILH champion Kamehameha is the second seed, while Konawaena is third and Kamehameha-Maui is fourth. There is no classification in this inaugural season of flag football.

The championship game is slated for Saturday, 7:30 p.m., at Mililani.

Wednesday

At Mililani

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

3:30 p.m. #5 Waimea vs. Punahou

4:45 p.m. #4 Kamehameha-Maui vs. Hilo

6 p.m. Hawaii Prep vs. Leilehua

7:30 p.m. #1 Moanalua vs. Kahuku

At Pearl City

3:30 p.m. Baldwin vs. Campbell

4:45 p.m. Mililani vs. Waianae

6 p.m. #3 Konawaena vs. Nanakuli

7:30 p.m. #2 Kamehameha vs. Waiakea

Thursday

At Mililani

6 p.m. KS-Maui/Hilo winner vs. Waimea/Punahou winner

7:30 p.m. Moanalua/Kahuku winner vs. Hawaii Prep/Leilehua winner

At Pearl City

6 p.m. Konawaena/Nanakuli winner vs. Mililani/Waianae winner

7:30 p.m. Kamehameha/Waiakea winner vs. Baldwin/Campbell winner