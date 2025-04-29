Moanalua top seed in inaugural flag football field

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
By Paul Honda
Today
•
Updated
11:58 p.m.
OIA champion Moanalua is the top seed in the 16-team field of the Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA Flag Football State Championships.
Na Menehune (15-0 overall) will meet Kahuku at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.
ILH champion Kamehameha is the second seed, while Konawaena is third and Kamehameha-Maui is fourth. There is no classification in this inaugural season of flag football.
The championship game is slated for Saturday, 7:30 p.m., at Mililani.
Wednesday
At Mililani
3:30 p.m. #5 Waimea vs. Punahou
4:45 p.m. #4 Kamehameha-Maui vs. Hilo
6 p.m. Hawaii Prep vs. Leilehua
7:30 p.m. #1 Moanalua vs. Kahuku
At Pearl City
3:30 p.m. Baldwin vs. Campbell
4:45 p.m. Mililani vs. Waianae
6 p.m. #3 Konawaena vs. Nanakuli
7:30 p.m. #2 Kamehameha vs. Waiakea
Thursday
6 p.m. KS-Maui/Hilo winner vs. Waimea/Punahou winner
7:30 p.m. Moanalua/Kahuku winner vs. Hawaii Prep/Leilehua winner
6 p.m. Konawaena/Nanakuli winner vs. Mililani/Waianae winner
7:30 p.m. Kamehameha/Waiakea winner vs. Baldwin/Campbell winner