Softball Top 10: Shakeup up and down the poll

The Mililani Trojans withstood all they could handle in the rugged OIA, emerging with a decisive run to the league title. The Trojans routed Waianae, Kalani and Moanalua in the playoffs last week by a composite score of 43-10.

How tough was the OIA? Campbell, the only team to beat Mililani, lost in the quarterfinal round to Moanalua and eked its way into the state tournament with a win over Leilehua.

Mililani (26-1-1 overall) collected all 11 first-place votes in this week’s Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. The Trojans were No. 1 on March 24, but a 14-10 loss to Campbell swayed voters, who moved Punahou to the top spot for the next four weeks.

In the ILH, regular-season winner Punahou and round-two tournament winner Maryknoll are heading into a showdown on Thursday at the Buffanblu’s field. Punahou sailed through the regular season with a 12-0 mark, earning an automatic state-tournament berth. However, the Buffanblu lost to ‘Iolani, 6-0, then Kamehameha, 1-0, in the double-elimination tourney. The unintended benefit for Punahou is a full week to prepare for the league championship game.

Though Kamehameha lost to Maryknoll 5-4 in eight innings on Saturday, the Warriors’ state-tourney hopes are alive via a play-in game. Kamehameha faces the third-place team from the Maui Interscholastic League on Friday at 1 p.m. at Maui High School’s Patsy T. Mink Field.

The MIL playoffs began Monday with top seed Baldwin against fourth seed Lahainaluna, and second seed King Kekaulike against Maui.

Moanalua’s late-season run to the OIA final caught the attention of the voting panel. After appearing in the Top 10 on April 13, Na Menehune returned to the rankings at No. 6 this week.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (26-1-1) (11) 110 2

> def. Moanalua, 10-0, 6 inn.

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, May 7, HHSAA

2. Maryknoll (15-7) 87 4

> def. Kamehameha, 5-4, 8 inn.

> next: at Punahou, Thursday, May 1, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. TBD, May 6 or 7, HHSAA

3. Punahou (18-4-1) 86 1

> lost to Kamehameha, 1-0

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, May 1, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. TBD, May 6 or 7, HHSAA

4. Baldwin (19-3-2, 12-0 MIL) 70 5

> won at Lahainaluna, 14-4

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, May 7, HHSAA

5. Campbell (19-4-2) 65 3

> def. Kapolei, 14-2

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, May 6, HHSAA

6. Moanalua (15-8-1) 60 NR

> lost to No. 2 Mililani, 10-0, 6 inn.

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, May 6, HHSAA

7. Kaiser (14-8-1) 44 6

> def. Kalani, 4-2

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, May 6, HHSAA

8. Kamehameha (15-13) 36 10

> lost at No. 4 Maryknoll, 5-4, 8 inn.

> next: vs. MIL 3, Friday, May 2, 1 p.m. (Maui HS field)

9. Kalani (16-7-2) 16 9

> lost at No. 6 Kaiser, 4-2

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, May 6, HHSAA

10. Kapaa (18-5-1, 12-0 KIF) 14 8

> won at Kauai, 12-0, 6 inn.

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, May 7, HHSAA D-II

No longer in Top 10: Kapolei (No. 7).